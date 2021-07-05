PAYCENT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $83,796.87 and $56.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.00921488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.88 or 0.08150390 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.