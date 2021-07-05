PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Dundas Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

