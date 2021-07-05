PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 6.0% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.