PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 23,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.19. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

