PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 257,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

