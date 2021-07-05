PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

