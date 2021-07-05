Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $838.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

