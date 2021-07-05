Peel Hunt Upgrades Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) to “Hold”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

HBRID stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.40.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

