Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $25.28 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $18,190.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,012,163 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

