PegNet Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,551.39 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $313,551.39 and $3,528.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

