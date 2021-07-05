Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

