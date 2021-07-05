Pendle Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $5,412.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00166824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.00 or 0.99690036 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

