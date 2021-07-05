PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.87 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.