Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

