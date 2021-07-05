Peony Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,353.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Peony has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $7,353.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,588,542 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

