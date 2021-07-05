Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.90. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

