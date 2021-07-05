PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

