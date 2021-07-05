Perth Mint Gold Token One Day Volume Reaches $26.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $1,787.87 or 0.05329786 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token's total supply is 894 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

