Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE PQE opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.30.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

