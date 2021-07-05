Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Hits $902,621.36 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $902,621.36 and approximately $561.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.44 or 0.99996368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.15 or 0.01466558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00410908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00395451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005982 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005005 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,395,100 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

