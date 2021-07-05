Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $12.00 million and $4.44 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00023700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00814705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.72 or 0.07986122 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,511,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,654 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

