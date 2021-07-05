Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 5,335 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.56. 620,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,349. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

