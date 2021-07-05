Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 7,537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,368.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.