Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,845 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.99. 1,260,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.