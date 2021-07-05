Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,397,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

