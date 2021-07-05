Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.36. 1,982,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.08. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.10 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

