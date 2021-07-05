Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $25.14 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

