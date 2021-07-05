Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $231.42. 930,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,991. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

