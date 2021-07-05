Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $10.18 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Talend by 832.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Talend stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. 121,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

