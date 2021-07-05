Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $18.28 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,000. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $274.03. 1,438,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $274.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.