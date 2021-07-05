Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 19,435 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

