Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 68,455 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,455 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,981. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.