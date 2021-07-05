Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 86,630 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,630 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $94,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.