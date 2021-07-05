Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $13.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.07.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.96. 1,994,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

