PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $123,132.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,337,021 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

