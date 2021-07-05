Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

