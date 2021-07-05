Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in June

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of PIFYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,806. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

