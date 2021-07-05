Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 102,036 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,036 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.