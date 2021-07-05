Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 21,691 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,433.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.