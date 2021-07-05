Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $221.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

