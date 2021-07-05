Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 891,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

