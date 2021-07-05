Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278,875 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after buying an additional 816,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

