Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $86,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $236.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

