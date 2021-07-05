Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 119,295 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

