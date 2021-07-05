Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,926 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 358,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,571,000 after purchasing an additional 136,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $387.20 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

