Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.41 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,207,040. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.