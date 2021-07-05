Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $782.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00393322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.01279523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,092,183 coins and its circulating supply is 428,831,747 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.