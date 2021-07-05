Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $157,192,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.