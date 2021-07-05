Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

