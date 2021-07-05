Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ALLY opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,668 shares of company stock worth $1,426,679 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.